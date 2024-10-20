Sabin: “MCMG are WWE Superstars”

Oct 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The MCMG say the dream that started in 2006 has finally come true because they’re in WWE…

The Motor City Machine Guns made their WWE debut Friday night on Smackdown.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laylah James

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal