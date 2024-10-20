Sabin: “MCMG are WWE Superstars”

The MCMG say the dream that started in 2006 has finally come true because they’re in WWE…

MCMG are WWE Superstars. The journey started in 2006 with many highs and lows along the way. From being struggling tag team artists working to prove ourselves to inspiring and innovating an entire generation of tag team wrestling, everything has led to this. Thank you. — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) October 19, 2024

The Motor City Machine Guns made their WWE debut Friday night on Smackdown.

