Hogan predicts a Trump landslide victory, Booker T wants Zilla Fatu in WWE

Oct 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Hulk Hogan has said in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe that the 2024 election is close and that Donald Trump is going to win in a landslide.

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says he is focused on getting Zilla Fatu in WWE with his family and making Umaga proud.

“I can’t think about anything other than trying to get that young man, Zilla to WWE because he has talent, get him to the next level, and the next level. That’s his landing zone. That’s his safe zone, the WWE and his family. I really believe that. His old man is looking down on him.”

