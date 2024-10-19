The Motor City Machine Guns comment after their WWE SmackDown debut tonight, and ahead of their match against DIY next week:

Chris Sabin: “It’s pretty surreal. I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but it’s more than that. It’s a goal accomplished for us. It might have taken over 20 years to get here and to get to this position, but being one match away from being #1 contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship? That’s pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Alex Shelley: “We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE. Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you’re looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”

(SmackDown LowDown)

That's teamwork Motor City Machine Guns are pulling out the stops in their #SmackDown debut! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4mIqolGXS3 — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

