Piers Morgan Uncensored tackles Vince McMahon and WWE in latest episode

The latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored tackled Vince McMahon and WWE, jumping on the popularity of the Mr. McMahon Netflix series and the news of the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Joining Morgan for this episode include former WWE Superstar Maven, former announcer Jonathan Coachman, former creative writer Vince Russo, and former backstage interviewer Charly Arnolt. They were also joined by chief McMahon critic Phil Mushnick, who Piers brought in as a surprise and who got into a massive argument with Russo.

The 46-minute show also discusses Donald Trump’s association with WWE, drugs and steroids, who the real Vince McMahon is, and more.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

