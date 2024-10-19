Michael Cole update, Cornette reacts to The Undertaker and Kane video

– Michael Cole confirms that he will be the commentator on WWE Raw in January on Netflix.

“I still feel like I have a lot left in me. I just signed a long-term deal with the company, I’ll be doing this for a few more years. I’ll be back on Netflix doing Monday Night Raw in January.”

(Sal Licata of WFAN)

– Jim Cornette posted:

Another former great wrestler on the list of alien pod people duped by the world's most repugnant con man. Mark & Glen, you made it this long with everyone admiring you, then in the end you ruin your reputations AND try to destroy the country along with them. I'm ashamed FOR you. https://t.co/c7rOj6W1G1 — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 19, 2024

