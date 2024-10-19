Michael Cole update, Cornette reacts to The Undertaker and Kane video

Oct 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Michael Cole confirms that he will be the commentator on WWE Raw in January on Netflix.

“I still feel like I have a lot left in me. I just signed a long-term deal with the company, I’ll be doing this for a few more years. I’ll be back on Netflix doing Monday Night Raw in January.”

(Sal Licata of WFAN)

– Jim Cornette posted:

