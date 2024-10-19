Kross revealed a pitch to bring back Al Snow’s head at WrestleMania 40

Karrion Kross revealed a Scrapped pitch to bring back Al Snow’s head at WrestleMania 40.

While Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross revealed he wanted to use Al Snow’s Head as a homage to ECW but #WWE didn’t approve using it as a weapon. Had Kross been able to bring back Head, though, he would have used it to attack Snoop Dogg, who was on commentary for Final Testament vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

“I had a list of insane weapons that I wish got approved for that match. It was Philly, I was in love with ECW, Heyman got inducted into the Hall of Fame. I had all kinds of crazy stuff. One of the weapons on the list was Al Snow’s head. I would have loved to have hit Snoop Dogg right in the head with Head. That would have been my move. I would have done a flying tope out of the ring flying at Snoop Dogg over the table to hit him. That would have been great,” Kross said.

