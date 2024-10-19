Bully Ray critical of the Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata match, Jesse Ventura note

– Bully Ray criticized Mercedes Mone after her match with Queen Aminata on Busted Open Radio.

“The important lesson coming out of there is if you don’t make nobody, you didn’t beat nobody. And I learned that from Jerry Brisco. Mone did not make Aminata at all. And then if you look at the last minute of the match, she just strung like four or five moves together and then put her in the middle of the ring, [applied the] cross-face, and made the girl tap. That does absolutely nothing for her, nothing.”

This Wednesday, 10/16

San Jose, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@TBSNetwork Title Match

TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado vs Queen @amisylle After an altercation tonight before #AEWWrestleDream, Queen Aminata fights Mercedes Moné for the TBS Title this WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/rZhhYHiCq9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 13, 2024

– Jesse Ventura’s exact role is still being determined, the WWE Hall of Famer will be involved in some capacity, adding a nostalgic touch to the iconic event. Meltzer explained, “The role is to be determined. Right now the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match, but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons.

