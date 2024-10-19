10/19/24 AEW Battle of the Belts XII Results

– AEW Battle of the Belts XII kicks off with The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios Titles

The BCC beat Dark Order to retain the AEW Trios Titles

– Sammy Guevera vs Shelton Benjamin is official for next week’s Dynamite

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle O Reilly to retain the AEW Continental Title

– The Beast Mortos attacks Hologram backstage

The Undisputed Kingdom confront Mortos and tell him that they are disappointed in his actions

– Brian Cage & Lance Archer defeated Jon Cruz & Jack Cartwheel

– Anna Jay defeated Mariah May

Anna Jay gets her shot at the women’s title in 2 weeks on Collision from Philadelphia.

EXCLUSIVE: @annajay___ has just earned one of the biggest opportunities in her career, and is more than ready to step up#AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/PGj3bjZyRs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2024

