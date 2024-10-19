10/19/24 AEW Battle of the Belts XII Results

Oct 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW Battle of the Belts XII kicks off with The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dark Order for the AEW Trios Titles

The BCC beat Dark Order to retain the AEW Trios Titles

– Sammy Guevera vs Shelton Benjamin is official for next week’s Dynamite

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle O Reilly to retain the AEW Continental Title

– The Beast Mortos attacks Hologram backstage

The Undisputed Kingdom confront Mortos and tell him that they are disappointed in his actions

– Brian Cage & Lance Archer defeated Jon Cruz & Jack Cartwheel

– Anna Jay defeated Mariah May

Anna Jay gets her shot at the women’s title in 2 weeks on Collision from Philadelphia.

