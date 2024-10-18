Possible change for Carlito, Glenn Jacobs photo with Donald Trump

Oct 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE is considering removing Carlito from The Judgment Day in order to give him a nice singles push.

It was noted that Carlito could find himself falling out of favor with the group over the next few weeks on WWE TV, which would ultimately leading to him getting kicked out of Judgment Day

This would then lead to a big push for him as a singles star in the company as they reportedly feel like he still has a lot of gas left in the tank

Source: WrestleVotes

– Glenn Jacobs posted:

