Piers Morgan doing a segment on McMahon, WWE set to debut a behind the scenes documentary series

– Piers Morgan is doing a segment on Vince McMahon tonight with guests Maven, Jonathan Coachman, Vince Russo, and Charly Arnolt

Nightmare blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/sY0PG0Q0D1 — Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) October 18, 2024

– WWE is set to debut a behind-the-scenes documentary series on Netflix.

The new series is part of WWE’s expanding partnership with Netflix, Nick Khan told the University of Southern California Next Level Sports conference in Inglewood, California.

source: Bloomberg

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

