Note on Wrestlemania in London, Danielson plan changed, Konosuke Takeshita returning to Japan

– Konosuke Takeshita will make his return to Japan on November 10th for the DDT x TJPW x DEFY Supershow, with a match against YUNI, a protégé he has trained and mentored.

– The original plan when Bryan Danielson won the AEW title at Wembley, was to lose it to Darby Allin at WrestleDream.

The Jon Moxley turn on Danielson changed the direction, with the idea of putting as much heat as possible on Moxley and the BCC in an attempt to jump-start interest in the promotion.

– According to Dave Meltzer, WWE WrestleMania is a no longer the top priority for London as the NFL has expressed interest in hosting the Super Bowl in Wembley Stadium.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

