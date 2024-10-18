Mercedes on Toni Storm being ranked #1 by PWI, time change for the Survivor Series

– Mercedes Moné on Toni Storm being named #1 on the PWI 250:

“I want to give Toni Storm a standing ovation. To see Toni Storm on the Cover of PWI was incredible. She has been killing it these past couple of years, transforming into this incredible character. I’m not afraid to admit it, but before I even signed with AEW, the main reason I watched AEW Dynamite every single week was largely to see Toni. Her recognition as #1 in the PWI 250 is SO well deserved.”

– Update on the upcoming SurvivorSeries. The time listed on WWE’s official events page for Survivor Series ‘WarGames’ in Vancouver on November 30 has been changed from 3:30pm to 2:30pm local time.

