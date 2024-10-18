Lawler shocked Michael Cole isn’t in the WWE HOF, medical update on Bryan Danielson

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed that his is surprised that Michael Cole hasn’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet.

He said “I’m surprised he’s not in the Hall of Fame. But he’s great. He was terrific. I can’t tell you, they put me with a lot of different partners. First of all, JR…first, I was partners with Vince McMahon. I loved working with him. He was so good at what he did. Then from there, I went with JR, and he was just a natural, and he’s still doing it with AEW. I do [still talk to him]. Then after JR, along came Michael, and he was just a natural too.”

– Bryan Danielson is going to have an MRI done to see the damage on his neck. He had an MRI done not too long ago and it showed damage all the way down his neck.

What happens next depends on if the level of damage is the same as it was or if it has worsened. The hope is that he won’t need surgery and can heal up strong enough with stem cell treatment therapy. But if not, he’ll have to undergo surgery.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

