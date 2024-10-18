Batista goes off on Donald Trump (video), Callihan staying with TNA

– Batista goes off on Trump..

I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH — Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024

– Sami Callihan staying with TNA:

“I’ll be there for the foreseeable future.

We came to an agreement on a deal, and I’m extremely happy working for TNA. I could see myself retiring at TNA one day and hopefully working behind the scenes. I love TNA Wrestling. As much as people talked about, ‘Oh, I want to go to Japan, I want to work for WWE,’ TNA was always on a pedestal to me, and being a part of that now is like a dream come true.”

— via @TruHeelHeat

