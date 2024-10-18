Arn Anderson comments on meeting Gunther

Arn Anderson praises GUNTHER and talks about meeting him at WWE Bad Blood:

“They’ve got a lot of young studs that work for that company, he just caught my eye in particular because, man, he will stand in there and just bang it out with you. Everything he does is solid and has malice.

“He was sitting in catering late in the afternoon so I just went over and introduced myself, and I just said, ‘Hey, I like your stuff man, you are a cement mixer’, and he seemed to get a kick out of that.

“Whether he knew what a cement mixer was or not I don’t know, but it was meant to mean he’s a hard-ass, and I like that, always have.”

