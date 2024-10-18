10/18/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Jose, California.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Mark Briscoe vs. The Butcher

They lock up and Briscoe backs Butcher into the corner. They have a clean break, and then lock up again. Butcher backs Briscoe into the corner this time, but Briscoe turns it around and delivers chops and elbow strikes. Briscoe slams Butcher’s head into the turnbuckle, and then deliver more shots in the corner. Briscoe delivers another shot and sends Butcher to the floor. Briscoe takes Butcher down with a dive through the ropes, and then delivers shots against the barricade. Briscoe gets Butcher back into the ring and delivers a missile dropkick. Briscoe stomps Butcher in the corner, and then applies a sleeper hold. Briscoe delivers right hands and follows with an uppercut and a kick to the face. Briscoe chops Butcher in the corner a few times and goes for the Jay Driller, but Butcher counters out and slams Briscoe into the turnbuckle. Butcher delivers a running lariat and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two.

Butcher chokes Briscoe with his boot in the corner, and then follows with chops. Briscoe turns it around, and then they exchange chops and shots. Butcher slams Briscoe down and follows with a leg drop for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher has Briscoe in a sleeper hold. Briscoe fights out with body shots, and then delivers a running forearm shot. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri, and then drops Butcher with a few forearm shots. Briscoe sends Butcher into the corner and charges, but Butcher kicks him in the face. Briscoe comes back with an uppercut, and then follows with a Death Valley Driver. Briscoe goes for the Froggy Bow, but Butcher dodges and delivers a back-breaker, Butcher slams Briscoe down and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. Butcher takes Briscoe up top, but Briscoe delivers shots and chops to send Butcher back down. Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Aaron Solo vs. Kyle O’Reilly

They lock up and O’Reilly foes behind with a waist-lock. Solo turns it into a wrist-lock, but O’Reilly takes him down. They go back and forth, and then O’Reilly applies a wrist-lock of his own. Solo slaps him in the face and then O’Reilly delivers a few quick strikes and takes Solo down. O’Reilly slaps Solo a few times, and then kicks him in the back of the head. Solo comes back with a kick to the midsection, but O’Reilly comes back with a kick of his own. O’Reilly works over Solo’s arm and takes him down. O’Reilly delivers knee strikes to Solo’s arm, and then connects with a sliding knee strike to his back. Solo comes back with an elbow strike, but O’Reilly kicks him down. Solo comes back and slams O’Reilly throat-first into the ropes, and then slams him down by his arm. Solo delivers shots in the corner, and then follows with knees to the midsection.

O’Reilly comes back with a few strikes, but Solo takes him down and gets a one count. Solo applies an overhead hammer-lock, but O’Reilly gets free. Solo drops him with a shoulder tackle, but O’Reilly comes back with a knee to the midsection. O’Reilly delivers more knee strikes, and then takes Solo down. O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike in the corner, but Solo comes back with an enzuigiri. O’Reilly delivers a knee strike, and then delivers a shot to Solo’s head. O’Reilly locks in a hanging guillotine, and then drops down to the mat to make Solo tap out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

-After the match, O’Reilly says he wants a match with Kazuchika Okada. O’Reilly says he wants the Okada that main evented in the Tokyo Dome, not the Okada who is the Young Bucks’ young boy. O’Reilly challenges Okada to a match at Battle of the Belts XII.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Jamie Hayter backstage. Hayter says she doesn’t know why Penelope Ford came after her last week, but women in AEW are backstabbing bitches. Hayter says she came back to right the wrongs and win back her AEW Women’s World Championship. Hayter says she is in the mood to fight, and then says she will be at Collision. Hayter asks Ford if she will be there before walking away.

—

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie cut a promo. Purrazzo says she is her brother’s keeper and has always handled it when people come for him. Purrazzo says you take care of people who are close to you, and in order to get at somebody you go after those who are close to them. Valkyrie says this thing of theirs was forged long ago. Valkyrie says if anyone comes after Purrazzo, they will be met with her. Purrazzo says if someone goes after both of them, they will have a vendetta against them.

—

Mariah May joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

They lock up and Jay backs Adora into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then Jay goes behind for a waist-lock. Jay turns it into one of her own, and then they lock up again. Adora takes Jay down and eventually gets a roll-up for a one count. Adora applies a wrist-lock, but Jay turns it into one of her own. Jay delivers a hip shot, and then drops Adora with a snap suplex. Jay delivers strikes in the ropes, but Adora comes back with a forearm shot. Jay comes back with an elbow strike, and then Adora delivers one of her own. Jay drops Adora with a clothesline, and then blows a kiss toward May. Jay delivers a few knee strikes, and then delivers a Dangerous Jay Kick in the corner. Jay delivers a dropkick and waves at May. Jay delivers more shots in the corner and as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jay drops Adora with a flying back elbow. Jay puts Adora up top and delivers another back heel kick. Jay slams Adora down and delivers a flipping neck-breaker for a two count. Jay delivers another back heel kick, but Adora comes back with a suplex for a two count. Adora goes for another suplex, but Jay counters out. Adora delivers a few elbow strikes and delivers another suplex for a two count. Jay comes back with a Backstabber, and then slams her down for the pin fall.

Winner: Anna Jay

-After the match, May says Jay should really buy her dinner, because Jay will be on her knees crying, shaking, and screaming her name at Battle of the Belts.

—

Renee interviews Harley Cameron backstage. Cameron will take on Kris Statlander on Collision tomorrow, and then says Saraya is still incapacitated. Cameron says she has a lot to offer while Saraya is out, and then says she is prepared for Statlander because she is versatile.

—

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor, and Gates of Agony all cut promos backstage, and all say that they will be the victors in a three-way tag team match on next Friday’s Rampage.

—

Match 4 – Tag Team Match

MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

Mansoor and Quen start the match with a lock-up. Mansoor applies a wrist-lock and takes Quen down. Quen comes back with a wrist-lock of his own, but Mansoor gets free and poses in the ring. Quen shoves him into the corner, and Madden tags in. Kassidy also tags in and delivers a quick kick to Madden. Kassidy applies a side-headlock, but Madden shoves him off and takes him down before posing. Kassidy comes back with a dropkick, and then Mansoor tags in. Kassidy takes Mansoor down with an arm-drag, and then Quen tags in. Private Party double-team Mansoor, and then do the same to Madden. They double-team Mansoor again, and then Quen goes up top. Madden distracts him, and then Mansoor shoves Quen to the floor before tagging Madden in. Mansoor gets Quen back into the ring, and then MxM double-team him and pose. Madden goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

