UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion appears at WWE live event in Manchester

Interim UFC Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall showed up at the non-televised WWE live event in Manchester, England yesterday and even got in the squared circle.

It was WWE champion Cody Rhodes who introduced Aspinall to the ring, who was then interrupted by World Heavyweight champion Gunther.

Gunther congratulated Aspinall for being the champion and shook his hand and then told Cody Rhodes that at Crown Jewel, may the best man win.

All three top TKO heavyweight champions then posed together for photos in the ring.

Interviewed after the show by British tabloid newspaper The Sun, Aspinall said that after he retires from MMA, he will be switching over to WWE.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

