Trump to do Undertaker’s podcast, Fish to challenge for the MLW title, Bryan Danielson update
– According to a report by Fightful Select, that there are no firm plans for Bryan Danielson to wrestle again.
The door isn’t closed on an in-ring return, but, Bryan’s priority, right now, is spending time with his family and eventually getting his severely damaged neck fixed.
– Republican nominee for President of the United States, Donald Trump, is reportedly doing the “Six Feet Under” podcast with The Undertaker this coming weekend.
– Bobby Fish challenges Kojima for MLW World Title in Chicago, November 9th.
A colossal title World Title fight will take center stage at Cicero Stadium on November 9 as Satoshi Kojima (@cozy_lariat) battles Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish)
Nov. 9 | Chicago | ️ https://t.co/F4YrS08LYZ pic.twitter.com/yRdcWKpL8f
— MLW (@MLW) October 17, 2024