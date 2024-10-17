Trump to do Undertaker’s podcast, Fish to challenge for the MLW title, Bryan Danielson update

Oct 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report by Fightful Select, that there are no firm plans for Bryan Danielson to wrestle again.

The door isn’t closed on an in-ring return, but, Bryan’s priority, right now, is spending time with his family and eventually getting his severely damaged neck fixed.

– Republican nominee for President of the United States, Donald Trump, is reportedly doing the “Six Feet Under” podcast with The Undertaker this coming weekend.

Bobby Fish challenges Kojima for MLW World Title in Chicago, November 9th.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Susan Sexton

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal