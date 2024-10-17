Trump to do Undertaker’s podcast, Fish to challenge for the MLW title, Bryan Danielson update

– According to a report by Fightful Select, that there are no firm plans for Bryan Danielson to wrestle again.

The door isn’t closed on an in-ring return, but, Bryan’s priority, right now, is spending time with his family and eventually getting his severely damaged neck fixed.

– Republican nominee for President of the United States, Donald Trump, is reportedly doing the “Six Feet Under” podcast with The Undertaker this coming weekend.

– Bobby Fish challenges Kojima for MLW World Title in Chicago, November 9th.

A colossal title World Title fight will take center stage at Cicero Stadium on November 9 as Satoshi Kojima (@cozy_lariat) battles Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) Nov. 9 | Chicago | ️ https://t.co/F4YrS08LYZ pic.twitter.com/yRdcWKpL8f — MLW (@MLW) October 17, 2024

