Title match set for Bound For Glory, Ricochet’s open challenge, Zack Sabre note

– It’s official, at Bound for Glory, Speedball Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo.

– Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his newly won IWGP World Championship in the main event of NJPW “Royal Quest” in London, England on Sunday against SANADA.

– Ricochet’s open challenge for this coming Saturday nights AEW “Collision” has been answered by AR Fox!

AEWCollision TOMORROW

Stockton, CA Ricochet vs AR Fox@KingRicochet laid out an Open Challenge for #AEWCollision & a former foe answered: @ARealFoxx! See these two 1-on-1 for the 1ST TIME in an #AEW ring! See it LIVE TOMORROW before it airs THIS SATURDAY on TNT! pic.twitter.com/XRJsIMjuW2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024

