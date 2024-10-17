Title match set for Bound For Glory, Ricochet’s open challenge, Zack Sabre note

Oct 17, 2024

– It’s official, at Bound for Glory, Speedball Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo.

– Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his newly won IWGP World Championship in the main event of NJPW “Royal Quest” in London, England on Sunday against SANADA.

– Ricochet’s open challenge for this coming Saturday nights AEW “Collision” has been answered by AR Fox!

