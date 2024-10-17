Mr. McMahon Netflix docuseries drops from the global top 10 chart

The Mr. McMahon docuseries dropped from the Netflix Global Top 10 chart last week in its third week of release.

The series also dropped from the top 10 chart in major markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, India, and others, staying only in the chart in Canada sitting at #9 after it was #3 the week before.

Released on September 25 and split in six, one-hour episodes, the series chronicled the life of the former WWE CEO and Chairman, from transforming WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation.

It is directed by Bill Simmons and executive produced by Chris Smith.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

