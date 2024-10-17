KC Navarro

Height: 5’6”

– Wrestled for TNA for the first time at IMPACT! One Night Only: New Beginnings in February 2019. Later in 2019, he wrestled at TNA IMPACT! Turning Point.

– Competed in the 2021 IMPACT! Super X Cup Tournament.

– Has wrestled in Australia, Canada and England.

– Was bullied in school for being a fan of professional wrestling.

– Got into wrestling because his father was in the United States Army. “Wrestling made me feel like he was home,” Navarro said. His dad watched KC in action for TNA during the San Antonio shows in September.

– His wrestling idols were Roman Reigns, The Rock, Randy Orton, John Cena, Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona.

– Has wrestled multiple former X-Division Champions, including Mustafa Ali, Brian Cage, Amazing Red, Eric Young, Zachary Wentz, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Rich Swann.

– Aligned with AJ Francis on Fir$t Cla$$.

– Was an aide for children with special needs at Bright Beginnings Learning Center.

– Graduated from Metuchen High School in 2017 in Metuchen, New Jersey.

– Is a diehard Miami Heat fan and regularly sits courtside for NBA games.

– Fan of the Terrifier movie franchise.

