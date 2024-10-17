Ring of Honor’s Dalton Castle Confirms Torn Bicep, Hopes To Return By Next Year …

Castle appeared on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend to confirm his injury.

“I tore my bicep. That was back in July,” said Castle. “It was the last match I had. The guy I was wrestling, it was just a freak accident. It hurt. I was freaking out. The guy I was wrestling took a cheap shot at me or advantage of the situation. It sucks. I was supposed to go hiking the next day. I lost the match. I lost my hiking trip. Now, I spend every day in physical therapy, and on the weekends, I go antiquing.”

Asked if the injury was his opponent’s fault, Castle replied, “No, the injury wasn’t his fault.” He just didn’t back down after it. We were friends, I thought we were friends, me and this guy. I was like, ‘Hey, I need a second.’ He’s like, ‘No, no timeouts.’ I don’t want to get into it. I try not to think about it too much. The time off sucks. I’m just focusing on enjoying the time off and working on getting better. Not watching wrestling and keeping my mind off it. Then, my friends will do something cool and I’ll have to watch it. Then I get sucked in and get excited. I recognize that I’m still very much hurt and I get angry. It’s this rollercoaster cycle of emotions. It’s real fun.”

Castle would go on to project his in-ring return would be in January of next year.

Source: Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

