Another match announced for Dynamite, plus updates Scott D’Amore and Paul Diamond

– Paul Diamond, who was one half of Bad Company in the AWA and was Kato under the mask in the Orient Express in WWE, has undergone total hip replacement surgery.

Diamond wrestled in AWA, WWE, and in ECW’s infancy. He also was a professional soccer player in Canada prior.

– Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

– According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore is no longer bound under a non compete clause.

