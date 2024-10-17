AEW announces Fright Night themed episode for Dynamite on October 30

Oct 17, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The Wednesday, October 30 edition of Dynamite will be labeled Fright Night to coincide with the popular Halloween.

AEW applied to trademark the name earlier this week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The spooky episode also received its own logo and has one match announced so far: newcomer Shelton Benjamin vs Swerve Strickland.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

