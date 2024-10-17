AEW announces Fright Night themed episode for Dynamite on October 30

The Wednesday, October 30 edition of Dynamite will be labeled Fright Night to coincide with the popular Halloween.

AEW applied to trademark the name earlier this week with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The spooky episode also received its own logo and has one match announced so far: newcomer Shelton Benjamin vs Swerve Strickland.

Fright Night #AEWDynamite, 10/30!

Cleveland, OH

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin The challenge was issued and accepted on Dynamite as @Sheltyb803 takes on @swerveconfident for the first-time ever in #AEW! Wed, 10/30

Fright Night AEW Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/xr62m2Y7xg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

