10/17/24 TNA Impact Results

– PCO defeated Rhino to kick-off TNA to retain the TNA Digital Media Championship and the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship in a No DQ match

– Ash By Elegance defeated Brinley Reece

After the match, she put lipstick all over Reece’s face, Xia Brookside came out to make the save.

– Wendy Choo & Rosemary stalk the TNA World Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Masha Slamovich & Dani Luna

– It is official for Bound For Glory…

BREAKING: @JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against @therealestwendy & @WeAreRosemary at #TNABoundForGlory on October 26, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ in Detroit, MI. Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/OgiMh6ddh8 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Leon Slater to retain the X Division Title

After the match, it was announced El Hijo Del Vikingo will face Bailey for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

.@JordynneGrace and @mashaslamovich meet an intense face off ahead of their Knockouts Championship match at #TNABoundForGlory! #TNAiMPACT Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/wrxnKN6dpA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024

– Jordynne Grace promises Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory that history is going to repeat from two years ago and that she must beat her. Masha stated she loved Jordynne. However, she promised that the title would be coming with her.

.@Santana_Proud walks right into another attack from @TheMooseNation! #TNAiMPACT Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/s3u0N9XpUH — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024

– Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers doesn’t happen. Santana is sick and tired of The System, his mind is on Moose. He tries calling Moose out. Moose doesn’t come out, so he’s goes to the back to find Moose. Moose surprise attacks Santana and tells him careful for what you wish for.

– The Hardys & ABC show nothing but respect towards each other. Next week, they will be teaming up together to take down “The System” prior to Bound for Glory. However, each of them promised to bring their best, Hardys teased this could be their last Full Mayhem Match. However, they promised they would be TNA Tag Team Champions.

– Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin is made official for Bound For Glory

.@milanmiracle fills @AriannaGraceWWE in on the Call Your Shot gauntlet… but "The King of TNA" @FrankieKazarian interrupts! Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/YahgILNmIv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024

– Nic Nemeth defeated Matt Cardona to retain the TNA World Title

After the match, Joe Hendry saved Nemeth. Frankie Kazarian announced he will be the special guest referee for Joe Hendry vs Nic Nemeth for the title at Bound For Glory to end TNA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

