WWE interested in an AJ Lee return

WWE is interested in bringing AJ Lee back…

That is according to WrestleVotes, who said on a Backstage Pass Q&A:

“As far as I know, WWE is totally on board for it. They would welcome it. She picks up the phone and she says, ‘I’m in’, they’re going to say, ‘Yes. What took so long?’ I would say the only two people that probably know that answer are AJ Lee and CM Punk and whatever that answer may be is up to them.”

AJ Lee (AKA AJ Mendez) hasn’t been a part of WWE since her retirement at the Raw after WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. Mendez has worked in wrestling since then, serving as an executive producer and color commentator for WOW – Women of Wrestling between October 2021 and August 2023.

Mendez also works as a writer and she is currently writing her own comic book series, Day of the Dead Girl. The first issue was released on October 9.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

