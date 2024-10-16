Updated NXT Halloween Havoc Card

Oct 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Oba Femi – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page – Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship

– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

The event will take place on October 27, 2024, at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

