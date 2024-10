Thunder Rosa and Powerhouse Hobbs updates

– Thunder Rosa defeats Nina Samuels to capture the Riot Cabaret Women’s Title, ending her two-year championship reign.

Will "Powerhouse" Hobbs was on NBC Bay Area promoting AEW Dynamite for October 16 at SAP Center. pic.twitter.com/BrRsvXCyc5 — gifadamus (@istomatoafruit) October 15, 2024

– Powerhouse Hobbs confirmed he is healthy and cleared to return to the ring:

“Ruptured my patella tendon. A pretty gruesome injury. Me being me, I’ve been cleared. Healed up pretty fast. Got that Wolverine serum in me a little bit. I’m cleared. I’m back. It’s already been put out in the internet world that I’m cleared. Time to pick up where I left off.”

(Source: Will Hobbs via In the Kliq)

