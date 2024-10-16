Plans changes due to WWE’s Saudi Arabian partners

Former WWE host Matt Camp says the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments being pushed back a year and changed to Night of Champions in 2023 was because of “insistence” from WWE’s Saudi Arabian partners:

“When they did Night of Champions last year and Seth won the World Heavyweight Championship, that was supposed to be, from what I was told, a King & Queen of the Ring tournament, they were bringing it back.

“And for whatever reason, it wasn’t – quote – ‘big enough’. And instead we got Night of Champions and we got Seth winning the World Championship. I’m not gonna say that wasn’t the plan, but they definitely wanted to make it more, and that was, from what I was told, a Saudi insistence if you will. Let’s call it that.

“So we got AJ and Seth and we had the World Title and all that stuff. I don’t know if it was because of who was gonna be in King & Queen of the Ring or whatever it was, but there was a pivot there. So that has happened before.

“I think you’ve all heard the story, for that battle royal (Greatest Royal Rumble), they wanted wrestlers who were deceased. They couldn’t get Yokozuna, they got that random sumo guy. That kind of stuff has happened.

“And I do wonder, while we’ve had a Crown Jewel, this November show, for years now, if it was, ‘Hey we want it to be bigger’. ‘Okay, here’s the Crown Jewel Championship and it only gets fought for in Saudi Arabia’.”

(The Wrestling Matt)

