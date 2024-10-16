KO comments after his recent attacks on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Kevin Owens comments after his recent attacks on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton:

“Ever since Bad Blood there’s been a lot of questions about why I did what I did to Cody. There’s been a lot of judgments too, a lot of people judging me for what I did.

“And as much as I’d love to explain myself, give my side of the story and speak my mind, WWE has not allowed me to do that. They have done the opposite actually, have tried to shut me up it seems, because they wouldn’t let me come to SmackDown, they told me to stay home last Friday, even though I belong there.

“And when I showed up anyway, they cut my mic and did everything they could for me not to be able to talk. And then over the weekend, I sent them a video that I hoped they would air on Raw last night and they didn’t. So nobody could hear what I had to say, but of course, they had plenty of time for Cody to talk.

“Look, the last thing I want to do is do this on social media because I hate it. So I’m giving them until Friday, this Friday on SmackDown to air my video so that people can hear what I have to say. And if they don’t, then I guess I’ll post it here.”

