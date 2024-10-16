Dwayne Johnson teases project with J. J. Abrams and Zak Penn

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased a project with filmmaker J. J. Abrams and screenwriter Zak Penn in his latest post on social media.

“Years in the making – we finally broke bread, we drank, we laughed, got a lil’ drunk (maybe that was just me, we talked life stuff, love stuff, dude stuff and took our time chopping up our passion for movies and storytelling,” Johnson wrote, adding a photo from the meeting.

“Then we all raised a glass and toasted to…yup, this one is gonna be fun. JJ & DJ. From the mind of Zak Penn. ‘…tonight, it comes to life,’” he continued.

Abrams was the mind behind classic TV shows such as Alias, Lost, Person of Interest, and worked on movies such as the Mission Impossible series, Star Wars, Star Trek, and others.

Penn was involved in writing movies like X-Men: The Last Stand, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Free Guy, and others.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

