Buff Bagwell’s father passes away

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell posted the following on Facebook:

My Father, Stephens Lamar Bagwell who was born March 17, 1945 passed away on October 12, 2024. He was a great man and we are thankful to know he is in heaven with my Mother now. Thank you all for your kind words, fun stories and prayers. He will be missed.

The Cauliflower Alley Club posted:

The CAC sends our condolences to Marcus Bagwell and family on the lost of his father Steve Bagwell, who passed away on October 12 at age 79. Mr Bagwell live a storied life and is an NHRA National Hot Rod Association Hall of Famer. Hoping the memories of the good times can carry you through during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Sir.

