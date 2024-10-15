WWE Live Results / Newcastle Upon Tyne, England / Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Complete Results from The Utilita Arena:

Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker.

Open Challenge: Santos Escobar issues a challenge. Andrade answers, and defeats Escobar.

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley with help from Tiffany Stratton. After the match, Jax uses tape to disable the referee, and Jax and Stratton attack Bayley. Naomi makes the save and she and Bayley put Jax through a table.

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable.

Randy Orton and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Bloodline: Jacob Fatu and The WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

WWE United States Champion L.A. Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa.

Thanks to @RingsideKris in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

