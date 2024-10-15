NXT Report, 10/15/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode of WWE, NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call. Vic and Booker T address the crowd with a new set. NXT is now silver and black. We get a highlight package from last weeks show.

Tony D’Angelo addresses the crowd to a live audience. He is the new North American Champion. He says he won by breaking Oba Femi by exposing his weakness by going after his pride. D’Angelo salutes Femi with his wine. Femi comes out, interrupting the celebration. Femi says you got me, but it won’t happen again. They will meet at Halloween Havok. Femi seems to threaten the Family as he leaves. He rolls a wheel to determine the match. It will be a TLC match.

Lexis King and Oro Mensah have a backstage promo to set up their match.

Match 1. Stephanie Vaquer VS Wren Sinclair (with NQCC)

Joseph mentions CMLL right off the bat. The two trade roll ups to start the match. Steph scores with a karate style kick to the face. She then kicks Wren in the face and legdrops her. After a 2 count, the two trade punches, and chops. Wren faceplants and suplexes Steph. Steph then dragon leg whips Wren and double knees her face in the corner. Backbreaker and it is over.

Winner, The Dark Angel, Stephanie Vaquer

She is jumped by Roxanne Perez and Jade post match. Guilia makes the save. Guilia and Steph challenge Perez and Jade for Halloween Havok.

Kalani Jordan and Trick have a celebration segment backstage.

Ashante Adonis is is shown flirting. Shawn Spears interjects and cuts off the advances with his men behind him.

Match 2. Lexis King VS Oro Mensah (Gentlemen’s Dual Match)

King starts the match with a headlock takedown. Mensah then eats a kick to the face. King then school boys him for a two count. Mensah kicks King in the face and armdrags King. King lands a top rope crossbody for a two count. They both cross ropes and cross body each other. We go to break. Mensah lands a series of chops and a scissor take down and follow up slam. King plants Mensah with a driver, but only gets a two count. The two trade chops and forearms. Mensah lands a heal kick. Mensah kicks King off the top rope. Then hits a big back kicks off the top rope. Mensah then lariats King. Mensah misses King in the corner, but rolls up King, but no. King makes an outstanding backhanded pin and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Lexis King

The two shake hands.

Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans have a friendly verbal confrontation with Axiom and Nathan Frazier. Wes Lee stops the exchange telling Evans to enjoy his 15 mins of fame. The argument escalates between the two.

We get a Nikita Lyons vignette.

Match 3. Lola Vice VS Nikita Lyons

Lyons is just so strong. She starts with several slams and shoulders in the corner. Vice sidesteps Nikita and Lyons runs herself into the corner. Lola locks on a sleeper. Lyons stands out and falls backwards on Vice. Vice mounts Lyons and goes on the ground and pound. She locks on an armbar. Lyons stands and back elbows Lola. Lola delivers speed kicks and a hip attack. Jaida Parker comes out and interferes. Lyons superkicks Vice. Parker furthers the attack, leading to a Lyons Vaderbomb.

Winner by pinfall, Nikita Lyons

Ava sets up the big ladies tag match, mentioned earlier for Halloween Havok.

Match 4. Riley Osborne (with Thea Hall) VS Ridge Holland

Riley starts hot with a series of dropkicks after jumping Ridge before the bell. He moonsaults Ridge twice for a quick two count. Ridge overpowers Riley and slams him off a diving move by Osborne. Osborne DDT’s Ridge off the announce table, after the fight spilled to the floor. They end up on the top rope together. Ridge suplexes Riley off the top. He follows up with a powerbomb. Redeemer DDT and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ridge Holland

Ridge goes to work on Riley post match. Thea begs for Ridge to stop. Ridge clears the announce table and places Riley on it. Andre Chase makes the save.

Tatum Paxley is interviewed backstage. She is sour about Wendy Choo betraying her. Jaida Parker walks up and says Lola Vice is going get more of her. Tatum doesn’t appreciate her interrupting her interview.

Match 5. Brooks Jensen VS Ashante Adonis

Carmen Petrovic seems to be fond of Adonis. Lets see if she gets involved. Adonis and Jensen lay in the clotheslines and punches to start. Jensen drops Adonis on the neck on the top rope. Jensen locks up Adonis in a armbar on the mat. Shawn Spears is ringside with Brooks. He is giving advice. Adonis spills Jensen on the floor and basement dropkicks him from the apron. Back in the ring, Adonis lands a dropkick. Petrovic shows up and runs off Spears to the other side of the ring. She dumps Adonis rose pedals on the apron. This ignites Adonis to throw a series of punches to take down Jensen. Adonis is getting cheered now. Jensen crotches Adonis and DDT’s him for the win.

Winner, Brooks Jensen

King is shown walking up to several champions wondering if it is his time. Tony D’Angelo’s Family want a piece of Oba Femi.

Match 6. #1 Contenders Triple Threat. Je’Von Evans VS Ethan Page VS Wes Lee

Evans floor Lee as the bell rings. He then rolls up Page for a two count. Evans is showcased to the delight of the fans. He hits some high risk moves. Lee is thrown to the barricade from the ring. Page blindsides Evans. He then backbreakers him. Evans slips an Ego’s Edge and lands a sliced bread. Wes breaks up a pin. Lee goes to the ground and pound on Evans. They fight to their feet as Page smiles. They both notice and take out Page. Evans and Lee land blows back and forth. Page grabs Lee’s feet from the floor. Lee spills and Page dumps him on the table. Evans flies on both of them from the ring as we go to break. Back from break, all three are going at it in the ring. Lee and Evans slug it out, mid ring. They take each other down. Page looks over the field and lays the boots to both. He slams Evans on Lee and then Lee on Evans. Lee goes to the floor and Page works over Evans. He then powerslams Evans for a two count. Lee breaks up the pin. All three land big blows on each other. Lee hits a standing shooting star on Page for two. We get a three way strong style exchange. The fans are on their feet loving this. Page is Spanish Flied by Evans off the top. He gets a two count. Page kicks Evans in the face and misses an Egos Edge. Evans hits a top rope cutter on Wes for 2. Evans goes to the top, Page catches him. Lee stops him. This sets up a tree of woe. Evans super kicks Page to the floor. Evans lands a dive, he goes for the pin, but Page comes in and rolls up Evans for the pin.

Winner and #1 Contender, Ethan Page.

Trick comes out to Spin The Wheel with Page… Devil’s Playground Match… Page attacks Trick after that and stands tall with Trick’s belt

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

