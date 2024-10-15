Matches on tap for tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE NXT Match Cards For Tonight:

1. Stephanie Vaquer vs Wren Sinclair

2. Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration

3. Nikkita Lyons vs Lola Vice

4. Halloween Havoc Wheel returns

5. NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match- Ethan Page vs Wes Lee vs Je’Von Evans

6. Oro Mensah vs Lexis King

7. Riley Osborne vs Ridge Holland

Every Tuesday @WWENXT is legit getting bigger… Tonight we return to the NXT arena for the 1st time since being on the @TheCW_Sports pic.twitter.com/VoJJ2YQLqZ — Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) October 15, 2024

