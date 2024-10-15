Matches on tap for tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE NXT Match Cards For Tonight:
1. Stephanie Vaquer vs Wren Sinclair
2. Tony D’Angelo NXT North American Championship Celebration
3. Nikkita Lyons vs Lola Vice
4. Halloween Havoc Wheel returns
5. NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match- Ethan Page vs Wes Lee vs Je’Von Evans
6. Oro Mensah vs Lexis King
7. Riley Osborne vs Ridge Holland
Every Tuesday @WWENXT is legit getting bigger…
Tonight we return to the NXT arena for the 1st time since being on the @TheCW_Sports pic.twitter.com/VoJJ2YQLqZ
— Robert Stone (@MrStoneWWE) October 15, 2024
* Be sure to join us at 8PM ET tonight for LIVE coverage