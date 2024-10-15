Matched added to tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Snitsky headed to the Keystone state

Oct 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero vs Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks added to tomorrow’s Dynamite …

– High Ground Pro Wrestling returns Saturday Oct. 26th at the Pleasure Lounge: 201 N. 1st Street Lehighton PA, featuring former WWE superstar Gene Snitsky!

Show starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm. All tickets will be $20.

For more info and updates follow us on facebook @highgroundpw!

