Matched added to tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Snitsky headed to the Keystone state
– Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero vs Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks added to tomorrow’s Dynamite …
TOMORROW, Wed 10/16
San Jose, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS
The Conglomeration vs The Elite
Following KOR + Okada brawling backstage before #AEWWrestleDream,
their partners will join them for a trios fight on Wednesday Night Dynamite on TBS, live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Jd9XtYp66S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2024
– High Ground Pro Wrestling returns Saturday Oct. 26th at the Pleasure Lounge: 201 N. 1st Street Lehighton PA, featuring former WWE superstar Gene Snitsky!
Show starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm. All tickets will be $20.
For more info and updates follow us on facebook @highgroundpw!
#snitsky pic.twitter.com/wxt8B9Isa7
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 15, 2024