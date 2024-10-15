Joe Hendry invites Eninem to Bound for Glory, Cody Rhodes on bringing Wrestlemania to the UK

– Joe Hendry trying to get Eminem to corner him at TNA Bound For Glory

Hey @Eminem You are officially invited to be in my corner in Detroit at TNA BFG How many like does this need? pic.twitter.com/nsTOeakZ2S — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 15, 2024

– Speaking with the BBC, the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said:

If I’m aiming, it would be cool to get it in the UK in the next five years. There’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania. I think American fans would jump at the chance to come to a WrestleMania [overseas], whether that be in Manchester or London, I think they’d go nuts for it”.

