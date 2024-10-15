Jimmy Jacobs makes a surprise appearance at an independent show

Oct 15, 2024 - by James Walsh

Jimmy Jacobs showed up at XICW Detroit on Saturday night. The AEW alumnus appeared at the show, nailing MM3 with a chair in order to help Adam Wick win the Midwest Championship.

Jacobs exited AEW last week in an amicable departure.

