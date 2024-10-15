Jimmy Jacobs makes a surprise appearance at an independent show

Jimmy Jacobs showed up at XICW Detroit on Saturday night. The AEW alumnus appeared at the show, nailing MM3 with a chair in order to help Adam Wick win the Midwest Championship.

#JimmyJacobs blasts MM3 with a steel chair on Saturday night to further his hatred towards The Monroe Family.@DTA_ADAMFNWICK is your new Midwest Champion, defeating @TheprocessMM3 and @TheTreyMiguel in a Triple Threat Match. XICW returns to Metro Detroit on 11/9! pic.twitter.com/EBAbUVAuTz — XICW Detroit (@XICWDetroit) October 13, 2024

Jacobs exited AEW last week in an amicable departure.

