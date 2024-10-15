Jerry Lawler not missing WWE

Jerry “The King” Lawler says he doesn’t miss being in WWE and honestly couldn’t wait to leave

“Do I miss it? No. Well, I just went out there and sat down by myself. It was just like another chapter of my life. I got to be out there, and I didn’t think much about it. As a matter of fact, like 10 or 15 minutes before it was over, I was thinking, “Oh my gosh, how much longer is this going to last?”

As soon as my time with WWE was over, I just got up, went about my business, left the studio, and just went about being Jerry Lawler.”

— Jerry Lawler via Sportskeeda

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

