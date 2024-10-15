El Hijo del Vikingo to be at Bound for Glory, Cary Silkin on Joe Koff’s passing

– El Hijo del Vikingo will be at TNA’s Bound For Glory on October 26, reports PWInsider.

– Cary Silkin posted:

Very sad to hear about the passing of a good man Joe Koff who saved Ring Of Honor on numerous times the first time being the conduit with Sinclair broadcasting to purchase it from me.

People will never know there were so many times between 2012 and 2022 where Joe kept the company alive. Sinclair broadcasting didn’t need it. There were a lot of headaches involved with it but Joe loved wrestling was a kind man.

I spent a lot of time with Joe and not once ever had a bad moment we got to share (and he agreed with me $

The greatest night of our lives when Ring Of Honor was at Madison Square Garden on April 6, 2019 rest in peace Joe and thank you for everything you did for Pro Wrestling.

