Attorney alleges Janel Grant was sent to medical clinic by McMahon and sexually abused by employee

The legal team of Janel Grant is keeping up their fight against Vince McMahon, submitting a new legal filing in Connecticut state court against Dr. Carlon Colker, a physician paid by McMahon, and Peak Wellness, Inc., the medical clinic owned by Dr. Colker.

The filing alleges that McMahon sent Ms. Grant to the medical clinic and sexually abused her with one of the clinic’s employees. The filing also alleges that Dr. Colker repeatedly medicated Ms. Grant with unknown substances, including intravenously. It seeks to compel Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness to turn over Ms. Grant’s full electronic medical and billing records as well as messages between Dr. Colker and Vince McMahon regarding Ms. Grant.

When Ms. Grant was suffering from symptoms of severe stress and trauma due to her abuse, Vince McMahon coerced her to schedule appointments at Peak Wellness. McMahon, who was in direct contact with Dr. Colker, obtained access to Ms. Grant’s private medical records and dictated her treatments. A physical therapist at Peak Wellness joined McMahon in the repeated sexual abuse of Ms. Grant, including one instance in which McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head and forced her to continue engaging in a sexual act with the Peak Wellness employee.

“Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse,” said Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant. “Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs. Peak Wellness owes Janel Grant answers and the clinic’s secrecy and evasion must come to an end.”

On July 1, 2024, Ms. Grant’s attorneys filed a bill of discovery request against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness to gain access to her full electronic medical and billing records as well all messages between Dr. Colker and McMahon regarding Ms. Grant after they repeatedly refused to comply with Ms. Grant’s requests. In response to this proceeding, both McMahon and Dr. Colker made separate attempts to block Ms. Grant’s filing. McMahon’s attempt to block Ms. Grant’s bill of discovery proceeding was denied by the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on August 6, 2024.

All patients have the right to receive their full medical records under federal and state law, including HIPAA, the Cures Act, and Connecticut General Statutes § 20-7c. Ms. Grant has requested her full electronic medical records from Peak Wellness on several different occasions, and each time the clinic has failed to comply with her requests. Specifically, in the new legal filing, Ms. Grant has requested eight different categories of records from Peak Wellness, including:

Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records, including all associated metadata; Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures; Payment records relating to Ms. Grant; Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness’ payment arrangements with McMahon and/or WWE; The purpose of Ms. Grant’s prescribed treatments; The substance of Ms. Grant’s prescribed treatments; Any communications between Dr. Colker and McMahon relating to Ms. Grant; and Dr. Colker’s involvement in recommending Ms. Grant’s attorney for negotiation of the purported non-disclosure agreement.

