AJ Styles update, Claudio Castagnoli interviewed on the Fox Sports Mexico AEW show

Oct 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Styles confirms he is injured with what’s called a Lisfranc injury.

– The All Elite Show premiered last night on Fox Sports Mexico with host Jimena Sánchez who interviewed Claudio Castagnoli.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikkita Lyons

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal