AJ Styles update, Claudio Castagnoli interviewed on the Fox Sports Mexico AEW show

– AJ Styles confirms he is injured with what’s called a Lisfranc injury.

It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot. https://t.co/7eEHiHC0Zg — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024

– The All Elite Show premiered last night on Fox Sports Mexico with host Jimena Sánchez who interviewed Claudio Castagnoli.

'PARARÉ CUANDO ME SIENTA LENTO' Claudio Castagnoli nos contó su experiencia como campeón Wembley y cómo se ve en un futuro pic.twitter.com/e8ViNRvxp0 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 15, 2024

En 'All Elite Show', Claudio Castagnoli nombra a todos los luchadores mexicanos que le han servido de inspiración y de referencia. Le sabe bien, dudes. #AEW #AllEliteShow #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/crFFELq8tN — Nutshell The Fanatic (@NutshellTheFan) October 15, 2024

