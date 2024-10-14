WWE Live Results / Liverpool, England / Monday, October 14, 2024
The Complete Results from M & S Bank Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker
Naomi defeats Tiffany Stratton
Andrade defeats Santos Escobar
Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley. After the match, Bayley puts Jax through a table
WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable
Randy Orton and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Bloodline: Jacob Fatu and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa
WWE U.S. Champion L.A. Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @bigfatste in attendance.
