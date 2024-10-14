WWE Live Results / Liverpool, England / Monday, October 14, 2024

The Complete Results from M & S Bank Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker

Naomi defeats Tiffany Stratton

Andrade defeats Santos Escobar

Street Fight: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax defeats Bayley. After the match, Bayley puts Jax through a table

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Chad Gable

Randy Orton and DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeat The Bloodline: Jacob Fatu and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa

WWE U.S. Champion L.A. Knight defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Main Event: Steel Cage Match: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @bigfatste in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

