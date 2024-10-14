Undertaker on Triple H changing the backstage environment

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker commented on how WWE’s backstage environment has changed under the Triple H regime…

“It’s crazy to me how calm everything is backstage now. You know, Paul’s demeanor is so chill. Every time I see him, he’s got time to sit down and explain something to you. It’s just not that Helter Skelter fire drill [anymore]—which I thrived in. You had to be able to [do that]. I just remember working on a promo all day long, and then 10 minutes before you go out, it’s completely changed. You had to come up [with something] and you gotta go do it. You gotta do it live. It’s so [calm], it’s almost too calm for me.”

“I know it’s gotta be better for the athletes and performers to get there and ‘Okay this is what we’re gonna do’ and that’s pretty much what’s gonna happen. That Helter Skelter fire drill thing that happened every Monday Night. You just expected it. But it’s gotta be especially for so much young talent that there is, it’s gotta help them develop a little quicker. Because they don’t have that ‘staring down the barrel of a gun’ kind of mentality. Paul is so nurturing I think to the talent that it’s gonna really help a lot of people.”

(quotes: SEScoops.com)

