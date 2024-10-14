Rikishi suggests Cody Rhodes is headed for a heel turn, Keibler’s birthday

– During the latest episode of the “Off The Top” Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi rated Cody Rhodes’ current babyface run with the Undisputed WWE Championship as a 6/10.

He suggested that Cody Rhodes is destined for turn heel. He said “I think it’s a six. He’s trying so hard. To be a babyface champion of the company, that’s a lot of pressure,” Rikishi said. “Cody’s a great worker, but for me, I just feel he can be a better heel. He’s that guy with the suave look, and he’s a white boy. C’mon. He’s got the suits on. It’s almost like a Million Dollar Man type of vibe, a new era Million Dollar Man, just that heat seeker.”

– Happy birthday to…

Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @StacyKeibler! pic.twitter.com/b479gXSh2Y — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2024

