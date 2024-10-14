Rikishi responds to Vince Russo’s comment on Jey Uso crying after winning the IC Title

Oct 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rikishi has responded to Vince Russo’s comments about Jey Uso crying after winning the Intercontinental Championship. ‘Bro, it’s just a prop.’

“Okay, well, you know, let me answer that. And if you listen, Russo, first of all, you can go f*ck yourself, all right? You don’t have the right to even put my son’s name in your mouth. You don’t have a right to talk about somebody that has laced up boots for 17-plus years … You, that damn computer gangster. The one that want to talk behind online. Why you letting your fingers do the talking through your iPhone or whatever the case may be? Hey, man, step up. Step the f*ck up. Let’s do this. You ain’t even gotta have my boy there. Me and you, man. Me and you.” – Rikishi

