Mercedes Mone to wrestle on Dynamite, The Young Bucks are headed to NJPW, more

– This week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone takes on Queen Aminata.

– The Young Bucks are coming to New Japan…

ICYMI The Young Bucks are making their return at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th‼️ Tickets:https://t.co/74MWSAlnji#wrestledynasty pic.twitter.com/F1256dOXLb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 14, 2024

The two have not wrestled in Japan since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019 and have been fully focused with their EVP and on-camera work with AEW ever since.

– Ren Narita Defeated Jeff Cobb and Yota Tsuji to become NJPW World TV Champion

