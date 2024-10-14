Mercedes Mone to wrestle on Dynamite, The Young Bucks are headed to NJPW, more

Oct 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– This week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone takes on Queen Aminata.

– The Young Bucks are coming to New Japan…

The two have not wrestled in Japan since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019 and have been fully focused with their EVP and on-camera work with AEW ever since.

– Ren Narita Defeated Jeff Cobb and Yota Tsuji to become NJPW World TV Champion

