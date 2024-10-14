Dave Meltzer on the AEW International Championship match at WrestleDream:

“This was like, the best Ricochet match, actually I think it was the best Ricochet match I’ve ever seen, ever. I don’t know if it was the best Takeshita match.

“Some of the stuff that they did, I’m watching this going like ‘I can’t even believe this’, and I’ve seen Will Ospreay and Takeshita have that match in Greensboro.

“I would not call it the greatest, because the finish, and the finish was good, it benefitted two people. They got the belt off Will in a good way, not just him losing. Ricochet wasn’t hurt because he was involved in a great match.

“The two guys that got over were Takeshita, who probably can have a hell of a run as champion, and Kyle Fletcher.

“I think the whole Callis group, especially with Hobbs back, and they’ve got Lance Archer who also didn’t run in, but he didn’t need to, but that group you could do something with right now, and should do something with.”

(Wrestling Observer Radio)

