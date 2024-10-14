Hiroshi Tanahashi announces his retirement date, Jake Something wins DPW title

by Steve Gerweck

– NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi has announced that he will wrestle his final match on January 4th, 2026.

– Jake Something is the new DPW World Champion, defeating Calvin Tankman at DPW “Super Battle 2024”.

