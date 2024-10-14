Hiroshi Tanahashi announces his retirement date, Jake Something wins DPW title

– NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi has announced that he will wrestle his final match on January 4th, 2026.

NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi just announced that he'll be retiring with his final match on January 4, 2026pic.twitter.com/BUH4NP3fBO — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) October 14, 2024

– Jake Something is the new DPW World Champion, defeating Calvin Tankman at DPW “Super Battle 2024”.

Something. Tankman.

World Championship match

DPW Super Battle. Deadlock Pro pic.twitter.com/yAc7mOpoGS — Chris Downey (@cjdowney) October 14, 2024

