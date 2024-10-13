TBS title match announced for Dynamite

The TBS Championship will be on-the-line next week.

During the AEW WrestleDream 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille were in a backstage segment with Queen Aminata.

After Aminata told Mone she didn’t need to act arrogant and rude the way she does, the two had words.

This led to the announcement made by AEW President Tony Khan that “The CEO” will put her TBS Championship on-the-line against Queen Aminata on the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night.

